Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

