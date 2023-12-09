NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Trading 0.4% Higher

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85.30 ($1.08). Approximately 298,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,023,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.07).

The stock has a market cap of £504.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar’s previous dividend of $2.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. NextEnergy Solar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,428.57%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

