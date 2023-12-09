NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,459 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $59.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

