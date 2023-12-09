NinePointTwo Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,231 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after buying an additional 679,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after buying an additional 531,848 shares during the period.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $78.68 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

