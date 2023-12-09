NinePointTwo Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,268 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in IDEX by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in IDEX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEX opened at $204.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.49.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IEX. Argus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.