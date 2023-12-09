NinePointTwo Capital LLC Invests $265,000 in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 65.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $10,440,000.
Veracyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.70. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.
Read Our Latest Report on Veracyte
Veracyte Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Veracyte
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.