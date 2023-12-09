NinePointTwo Capital LLC Invests $268,000 in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 15.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Insider Activity

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $354,365.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,308,150.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $354,365.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,308,150.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,710 shares of company stock worth $2,268,587. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $21.81 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -198.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

