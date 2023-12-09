NinePointTwo Capital LLC Invests $297,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 18.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in SentinelOne by 56.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $775,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,643.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $775,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,643.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 151,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,575 shares of company stock worth $6,987,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:S opened at $24.01 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

