NinePointTwo Capital LLC Invests $354,000 in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 722.2% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enovix by 141.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Up 4.3 %

ENVX opened at $11.76 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. Analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.