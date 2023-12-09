NinePointTwo Capital LLC Invests $373,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,220 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 151,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,566 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,001 shares of company stock worth $30,395,090. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 7.7 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $147.86.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

