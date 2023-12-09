NinePointTwo Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,950,000 after purchasing an additional 162,665 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,223,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,557 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 404,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 5.6% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,672,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $68.93.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

