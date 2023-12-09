NinePointTwo Capital LLC Raises Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,354.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

APPS stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $624.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.