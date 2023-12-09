NinePointTwo Capital LLC Sells 11,796 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,272 shares of company stock worth $19,491,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

