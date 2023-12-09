NinePointTwo Capital LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.2% of NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $129.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

