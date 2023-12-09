NinePointTwo Capital LLC Sells 7,629 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 109.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Redfin by 318.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Redfin by 20.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 23.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter worth $668,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Gordon Haskett raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Redfin Stock Performance

Redfin stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,291.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,714 shares of company stock worth $726,175 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Profile

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

