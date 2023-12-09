NinePointTwo Capital LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $9.37 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

