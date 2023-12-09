NinePointTwo Capital LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,221,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $31.46.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,892. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly Blackwell purchased 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
