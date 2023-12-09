NinePointTwo Capital LLC Takes $335,000 Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 62.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in nCino by 56.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO opened at $29.39 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

Insider Activity at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,625,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,691 shares of company stock worth $408,282. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

