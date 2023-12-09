NinePointTwo Capital LLC Takes Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZTA. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 35.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $38,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 24.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.98 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $63.60.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

