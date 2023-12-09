NinePointTwo Capital LLC Takes Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 20.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 467,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after buying an additional 1,904,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,991,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,124,000 after buying an additional 31,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 67.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after buying an additional 1,168,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 150,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 0.78. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,596 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,667.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,098 shares of company stock valued at $785,410 in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

