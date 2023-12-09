NinePointTwo Capital LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

