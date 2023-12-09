Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 9,620 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $39.21 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.