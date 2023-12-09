Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 3,430 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,266 shares of company stock worth $6,298,240. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

