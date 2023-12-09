Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NVS opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

