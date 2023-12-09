Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP lessened its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680,872 shares during the period. NU accounts for about 3.5% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of NU worth $34,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NU by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after buying an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NU by 2.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 71,031,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NU by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 16,025,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,840,304. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 0.94. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NU. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

