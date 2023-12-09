NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,418 shares of company stock valued at $49,016,606 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $475.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $457.06 and its 200-day moving average is $441.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

