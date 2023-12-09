Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 2.1%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 959,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,060,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Ocugen from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Ocugen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

