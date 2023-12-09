Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Major Shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm Acquires 100,000 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,590,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,455,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $12.13 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

