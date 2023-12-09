Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 1,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Online Vacation Center Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Online Vacation Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Vacation Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.