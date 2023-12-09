OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OPENLANE from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KAR

OPENLANE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.66 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.