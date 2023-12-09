Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 131,487 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4,200.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $33,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $233.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.95 and its 200 day moving average is $231.43. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

