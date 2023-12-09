Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 96,528 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 633.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,528 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12. The company has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

