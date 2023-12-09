Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 949.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,338 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $326.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $324.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

