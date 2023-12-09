Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $24.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 777.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 267,560 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.