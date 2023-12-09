Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2,621.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,324 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $43,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.61.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

