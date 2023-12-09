Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3,275.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,510 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

