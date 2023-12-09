Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 11,371 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $21,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,898,900.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 893,574 shares of company stock valued at $199,554,667. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $250.81 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day moving average is $215.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

