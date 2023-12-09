Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 400,943 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $71,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 472,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,913,000 after purchasing an additional 56,709 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.85. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

