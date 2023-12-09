Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 69,435 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,474,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,435 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $107,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

