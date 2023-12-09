Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,170 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $57,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

