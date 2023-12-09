Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.86

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 366306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$80.89 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3157088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.