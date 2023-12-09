Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $19,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

