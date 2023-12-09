Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.