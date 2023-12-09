PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 13,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 25,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

PAX Global Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, countertop, android smart tablet, multilane, integrated ECR, industrial PDA, unattended payment, PINpad, and MiniPOS and mPOS.

