Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading 3.9% Higher

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.68 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.63 ($0.08). 20,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 91,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.78. The company has a market cap of £8.41 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.56.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

