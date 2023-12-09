Peninsula Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 276,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $85,837,000 after purchasing an additional 21,684 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 949.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 45,338 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,970,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,310. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

