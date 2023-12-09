Peninsula Wealth LLC Buys 543 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 183,401 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,316,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,024,000.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,088 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

