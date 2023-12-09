Peninsula Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,661. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

