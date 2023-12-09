Peninsula Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $243.84. The company had a trading volume of 103,126,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,943,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.33. The firm has a market cap of $775.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

