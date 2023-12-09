Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Carol A. Schneeberger Sells 1,000 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,471,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 56.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 374,144 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $5,383,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $5,287,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 117,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Peoples Bancorp

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.